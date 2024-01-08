HARVEY, Ill. — Several residents are still looking for places to relocate after their apartment complex in Harvey was deemed unsafe and boarded up.

The property owner denies boarding up units while residents were still inside, but videos circulating on social media suggested otherwise.

In a statement shared over the weekend, a spokesperson for the City of Harvey said the buildings had previously been declared unlivable, and evacuation was mandatory by Oct. 28, 2023. City officials said they sent notice to property owners, emphasizing it was the owners’ responsibility to communicate to tenants that they needed to evacuate.

But one resident told WGN that they only received a letter on Dec. 14, notifying them that they would need to move out by Dec. 29.

The city said by Dec. 14, further inspection of the properties had determined that they posed an imminent safety risk.

According to residents at the complex, a crew showed up Friday night to board up the property. Videos posted on social media on Friday reportedly showed people pointing to residents who were allegedly still inside the building, stuck inside their apartments.

Harvey Alderman Tyrone Rogers (6th Ward) said it was not the city that boarded up the property, but a company contracted out to do so and added that no residents were boarded up inside their units.

The property was the topic of discussions during a city council meeting held on Monday evening, with fiery comments from both resident and city officials.

During the meeting, residents signed up to offer comments on the situation before each alderperson had a turn to speak.

Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark said the city would make changes to existing ordinances to make sure a similar event did not happen again and singled out two alderpeople in particular.

“When I bring the ordinance before you, Tracy Key, Colby Chapman, I wish you would read it and after you read, I wish you would support it,” Clark said

Alderwoman Colby Chapman (2nd Ward) reacted sharply to the comment and the mayor eventually claimed that she was out of order and asked the police to remove her from the meeting.

The city said it is working with some tenants from the building to find places to stay and the Housing Authority said it is hoping that all tenants will be out of the building by the end of the week.