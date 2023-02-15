ORLAND PARK, Ill. — A warrant has been issued for a suburban man and former MTV reality show alum who is accused of communicating with detectives posing as an underage girl.

Connor Smith, 32, is facing a nationwide warrant after police moved in to arrest him at his Orland Park home on Thursday.

He was able to escape and flee in his black pick-up truck. The truck has the words roofing, siding and windows on the back gate and the phone number 507-218-9979. The plate number is 3031686.

Courtesy Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Smith is accused of communicating with undercover Lake County, Illinois detectives posing as a girl under the age of 15. He allegedly sent explicit images and videos of himself and then made arrangements to meet the “girl.”

The charges of grooming, traveling to meet a minor and disseminating harmful material were approved for the warrant. The warrant’s bond is listed at $1,000,000.

Smith appeared on season 3 of the MTV reality show “Are You the One?” in 2015, according to US Weekly.

Courtesy Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Lake County Sheriff’s Office

In 2021, Smith was arrested on rape and confinement charges in Lake County, Indiana — which were dropped on Sept. 26, 2022.

Police said Smith indicated he would turn himself in, but has failed to do so. Anyone who sees him is asked to call law enforcement.