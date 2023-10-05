COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. — The FBI has released video and surveillance images of a shootout outside a south suburban Walmart earlier this week.

The gunfire exchange occurred during an attempted armored truck robbery in Country Club Hills. The shootout involved armored vehicle personnel, Walmart security personnel and unknown offenders, according to County Club Hills police.

Video shows a sedan approaching at a high rate of speed as armored guards conduct a money transfer in front of Walmart in the 4000 block of 167th Street. The male suspects fired upon the guards, who returned fire. A security guard from within the store also began firing at the suspects.

Though nothing from the truck was taken, the male suspects escaped by taking a nearby vehicle by force.

FBI Special Agent Siobhan Johnson told WGN News on Monday that the carjacking victim did not appear injured. One of the attempted robbery suspects may have been wounded, she added.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to leave a tip at tips.fbi.gov or call (800) CALL-FBI.