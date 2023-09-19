CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — The FBI is investigating an armored truck robbery on Tuesday at a grocery store in Chicago Heights.

According to the FBI, the incident happened in the 1300 block of Western Avenue.

Three men in their 20s displayed handguns during the robbery, the FBI said.

One of the men was hit by the armored car and may be injured.

The FBI said a dark-colored Nissan sedan, the suspected getaway vehicle, sustained extensive damage to the rear passenger side door in a collision with the truck.

The Nissan didn’t have any license plates but had a dealer advertisement with a star and blue lettering, the FBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI online or by calling 312-421-6700.

Tips can be reported anonymously.

The FBI said a reward of up to $20,000 for information this or other armored car robberies is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.