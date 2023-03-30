CALUMET CITY, Ill. — The FBI Chicago office is seeking help with identifying two male suspects linked to an armored car armed robbery in Calumet City.

The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday, March 27, in the parking lot of Big Lots located at 1699 River Oaks Dr.

Police described the male suspects were each wearing gray and black hooded jackets.

No injuries were reported. No additional information as made available.

Anyone with information may report tips, even anonymously, at (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.