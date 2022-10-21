DOLTON, Ill. — The FBI is investigating an armed robbery at a Dolton bank’s ATMs.

At around 11:30 a.m., the FBI and Dolton police responded to a U.S. bank branch, located in the 1300 block of East Sibley Boulevard.

Three masked men dressed in black clothing pulled handguns near the ATMs.

“These guys knew what they were doing. Scouted this thing before they knew what time to do it,” a resident said.

On Friday evening, the FBI released surveillance photos.

It is unknown if any money was taken. No suspects are in custody.

Tips can be reported at tips.fbi.gov.