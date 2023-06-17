FRANKFORT, Ill. — Two male suspects are at-large after robbing a bank in Frankfort Saturday afternoon, according to the FBI.

Federal officials told WGN they responded to a bank robbery around 12:55 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank found at 19500 South Harlem Avenue.

The robbery represents the second BMO Harris Bank that was robbed in the South Suburbs over the past week, after a BMO Harris Bank was held up in Matteson last Saturday.

BMO Harris Frankfort bank robbery suspects (Courtesy: FBI – Chicago Field Office)

The FBI describes the suspects in this bank robbery as being two Black males armed with handguns, who were wearing dark clothing and hoodies with face masks and gloves.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

It is unclear how much money the two suspects may have taken from the bank in this incident.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that may be able to aid the FBI in the investigation of this incident can report tips to the FBI at 312-421-6700, or online at tips.fbi.gov.