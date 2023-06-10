MATTESON, Ill. — Two male suspects are at large after they robbed a bank in Matteson Saturday morning, according to the FBI.

Federal agents said they responded to a bank robbery at the BMO Harris Bank in the 4900 block of 211th Street around 10:30 a.m. after two male suspects entered the building and verbally demanded money before implying and displaying guns during the robbery.

The two bank robbery suspects, according to the FBI.

According to the FBI, both suspects are described as being thin, Black males. One suspect was wearing a black zip-up hoodie-style sweater and black pants with white stripes going down the side. The other suspect was wearing a dark hoodie-style sweater, dark pants and dark shoes.

It is unclear at this time how much money was stolen during the robbery.

Federal agents said no one was injured during the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that could help federal officials in their investigation of this bank robbery, the FBI encourages those with information to call 312-421-6700, or report a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.