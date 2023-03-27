UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. — A suburban family is seeking the public’s help with locating a woman with disabilities who was last seen over a week ago.

Carol Lenahan, 64, was last seen Saturday, March 18. She suffers from schizophrenia, early onset dementia and left her home in the 800 block of Oakside Lane without any personal items.

“She doesn’t drive and has trouble understanding how to use her phone,” longtime partner Bill Ellis said.

Lenahan was last seen wearing a purple jacket and a hoodie with a heart on the back of it and a picture of an orange cat.

She is 5’6″ and weighs around 110 pounds.

“It’s like she simply vanished,” Ellis said.

Family hired a private drone operator and have been searching the area on foot. So far, she has not been located. If anyone sees her, you can call 911 or family at 708-228-8282