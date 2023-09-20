COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. — Family of 14-year-old Marshawn Mitchell and members of the Country Club Hills Police Department (CCHPD) gathered Wednesday to ask the public for help in catching Marshawn’s killer.

“My son lost his life at school. What if it was your child? How would you feel?” said Amanda Lenoir, Marshawn’s mother. “You would want your child’s murder to be solved.”

14-year-old Marshawn Mitchell.

Last Friday night, police were called to the 17000 block of Pulaski Road around 9 p.m. on a report of shots fired after Hillcrest High School’s homecoming football game against Oak Forest High School.

When police arrived, they found a 14-year-old high school student who had been shot, later identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Marshawn. After being taken to the hospital, he was pronounced dead around 9:40 p.m.

Marshawn was leaving the game around 9 p.m. when he was shot, and police said they believe he was not the intended target. Police also said they are looking for more than one suspect, and recovered a vehicle in connection to the investigation Wednesday.

“A lot of kids have been messaging me, telling me things,” Lenoir said. “Please allow your child to come forward and identify the shooter.”

Lenoir said Marshawn was her only child, a young man who loved to play football and lit up the room with his smile.

“Talk to your kids,” said John Galvin, Chief of Police with CCHPD. “This case needs to be solved. We have a grieving mother, grieving family. I would hope people would put themselves in their shoes.”

A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide CCHPD with information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of Marshawn Mitchell. Those with information are encouraged to reach out to CCHPD’s anonymous tip line at 708-798-3191, or 708-206-2899.