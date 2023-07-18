HARVEY, Ill. — Family is looking for a missing mother of three who was last seen Lyft driving early Monday morning in Harvey.

Lachion Pierce, 36, of Washington Heights in Chicago, contacted her daughter just after 4:15 a.m. Monday saying she was on her way home. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Family said Pierce’s last Lyft ride was around 3:20 a.m. in Harvey.

Pierce was driving a black 2023 Toyota Corolla with plate number DW27225. Family said she leases it from Lyft in order to make money.

Pierce has a 17-year-old, a 16-year-old and an 11-month-old.

Anyone with information can call 911 or family at 773-524-1997.