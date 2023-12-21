Viewer discretion is advised as this story contains graphic content

KANAKEE, Ill. — A mother is demanding answers after her 30-year-old son with autism was severely beaten nearly two and a half years ago while staying at a Kankakee group home.

Micki Stankewitz told WGN-TV her son Zach was diagnosed with autism as a child and has developmental disabilities.

But Zach was a highly functional, outgoing, and active young man. That was up until two years ago.

“My son pretty much got his life changed, upside down and a lot of him got taken away,” Stankewitz said.

In 2019, Zach moved into a small group home in Kankakee run by a company called “Help at Home.”

Micki said he was doing well there until she got a call in the summer of 2021 that he had been taken to the hospital.

“I got a call from the hospital stating that my son has multiple brain bleeds because he needs more intensive care,” Stankewitz said.

Reports show in addition to brain injuries, Zach had 39 cuts and bruises all over his body.

Kankakee police opened an investigation, which led to sickening cell phone video of the incident. It shows Zach pinned to the floor by one resident while another beats him with what appears to be a heavy object in a pillowcase.

“This is by far the worst video I have ever seen,” Family attorney Kelly Sabo Gaden said.

Dayveon Rocquemore

Sabo Gaden said 23-year-old Dayveon Rocquemore, a former employee of the group home, orchestrated the incident and recorded it. He has been charged with aggravated battery and is awaiting trial.

“They could not have found a more unqualified, uneducated, inexperienced individual to care for a patient or resident or client like Zach,” Sabo Gaden said.

Zach’s family has filed a lawsuit against Help at Home for negligence. Home for Help said they cannot comment on the allegations because of the pending litigation.

The group home in Kankakee is now closed, but there are 45 in the state of Illinois.

Zach, now living at a new facility in downstate Gilman, requires intensive care around the clock and his mother said he will never be the same.