COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. — Family and friends gathered in the southern suburbs for the funeral of five-year-old Jada Moore Wednesday.

Described by family members as a loving and sweet child, Jada’s life was cut short after she was allegedly physically abused to death at the hands of her grandparents.

She was temporarily living with her grandparents since March while her mother got back on her feet and started a new job in Atlanta, and her mother had plans of picking her back up next month and enrolling her in school down south.

Katherine Miles, a community member who attended the funeral, said when it comes to being human and dealing with this as a mother, it’s an incredibly tough situation to handle.

“that’s [what] being human means to me. It’s being able to connect with someone outside of yourself and just a community coming together to support someone we don’t even know,” Miles said. “But just being able to be a voice for her, a shoulder for her to cry, just to be there for her to support her. She’s from out of town so that’s a lot.”

Jada’s grandparents, Klent Elwoods and Lisa Jones, were both charged with first degree murder in her death after Elwoods called 911 and admitted to physically abusing Jada.