WHEATON, Ill. — A one-time suburban high school choir teacher will spend nearly a decade in prison for having inappropriate sexual contact with a former student.

Nathan Bramstedt, 43, of Oswego was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual assault.

DuPage County State’s Attorney and Aurora police say Bramstedt is accused of sexually assaulting a teen, who was 17 years old at the time, from February 2019 through June 2019 “on multiple occasions at multiple locations within” Metea Valley High School in Aurora.

The abuse came to light when the victim notified authorities.

Bramstedt was placed on administrative leave in April 2021 when the investigation began, though he later resigned.

Bramstedt will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.