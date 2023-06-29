POSEN, Ill. — A driver was arrested after fireworks worth “thousands of dollars” were found inside a stolen U-Haul early Thursday morning in Posen.

Just after midnight, Posen police told WGN News a U-Haul, which was later determined to be stolen, was pulled over at 147th Street and Kedzie.

Inside, several fireworks, which are illegal to sell and possess in Illinois, were located.

Police believe they were going to be illegally sold in the state prior to the Fourth of July.

The driver, whose identity is not available at this time, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of fireworks, criminal trespass to a motor vehicle and driving on a suspended license.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.