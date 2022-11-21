TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Monday should have been the busiest day of the year at Together We Cope’s food pantry – but instead the nonprofit is closed because of damage from a fire.

At around 7:30 a.m., Executive Director Kathryn Straniero received a call from the mayor with news of the fire.

The flames were concentrated in the back of the resale shop. The sprinkler system did its job and put out the fire, but soaked just about everything else.

While the thanksgiving turkeys were safe in a refrigerated truck outside, the rest of the food will have to be tossed out.

“We’re in the business of helping people. When we can’t, we don’t know what to do,” Straniero said. “We need that moment of clarity.”

Together We Cope is closed until they can figure out what to do. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

People can still donate online.