MAYWOOD, Ill. — Former NFL player and Maywood native Sergio Brown planned on traveling to Medellin, Colombia following the murder of his mother, prosecutors alleged Thursday.

Brown, 35, was arrested in Mexico City on Oct. 7 and deported to San Diego on a first-degree murder warrant. He was transported to Maywood Tuesday and officially charged.

Prosecutors outlined the murder in court on Wednesday, including that Brown allegedly planned to travel to Colombia prior to his arrest.

On the night of Sept. 14, Myrtle Simmons-Brown, 73, was last seen alive at around 6 p.m. Brown and his mother lived together in the 1100 block of Nichols Lane in Maywood.

A family member became concerned after text messages went unanswered and met police at the residence on Sept. 16.

By then, Sergio Brown was already in Cancun, court documents allege.

Court sketch of Sergio Brown at his arraignment on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Back at the home, authorities noticed blood on the back patio. Neighbors began searching the area and Simmons-Brown’s body was located approximately 100 to 150 feet away from the back door, wrapped in a sheet.

Authorities later determined her cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Simmons-Brown’s iPad, credit cards and phone were missing in the home. Authorities allege cameras in the area caught Brown burning items in a firepit on the night of Sept. 14. Burnt fabric was later recovered in the pit.

Police allege Brown and his mother’s phone pinged together from Sept. 14 through Sept. 15 — and then stopped pinging altogether. A one-way ticket to Cancun was booked on Sept. 15 at around 3 a.m.

Police believe he flew out of Chicago that morning and cryptic videos were later shared on Brown’s social media — indicating he may have been in a tropical location.

Following his arrest in Mexico City on Oct. 7, US Customs and Border Patrol agents recovered Simmons-Brown’s iPad, phone and credit and bank cards, court documents reveal.

Detectives then secured search warrants on the cards — allegedly showing that a purchase near $1,800 was made for an AirBnB in Medellin, Colombia on Sept. 21. Another $1,205 purchase was made for an AirBnb reservation on Oct. 6.

Authorities said Brown was deported from Mexico prior being able to travel to Colombia.

DNA evidence was used to link Brown to his mother’s murder, according to documents.

He was detained until trial by a judge on Wednesday. Brown’s next court date is scheduled for Nov. 22.