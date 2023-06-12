DIXMOOR, Ill. — After years of water issues in suburban Dixmoor, a project is underway to address the village’s water infrastructure.

The Dixmoor Watermain Infrastructure Improvement Project broke ground Monday morning. An official event took place to mark the occasion with several officials scheduled to take part including Cook County Board of Commissioners President Toni Preckwinkle, U.S. Representatives Robin Kelly and Jonathan Jackson, Dixmoor Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts, and Lt. Col. Matthew Broderick of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The funding for this project was originally announced in April 2022. At least three water mains have broken in the last two years, including two this past summer. WGN most recently covered a distribution of bottled water for residents in February.