DIXMOOR, Ill. — Schools will reopen Wednesday in Dixmoor after days of water problems in the village.

Several recent water main breaks have left more than 1,000 families without water and forced two of the village’s schools, Martin Luther King Elementary and Rosa Parks Middle School, to shut down.

Officials announced those schools will reopen at 8:15 a.m. Pellets of water will be delivered to both schools.

According to the Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts, crews found at least three breaks on Tuesday. A boil water advisory is in effect.

Back in the spring, Dixmoor received $2 million of federal money to start working on the problem. Army Corps of Engineers are expected to start that project in October.

The village president is saying there’s nothing else he can do, and is asking for help from higher elected officials.

Since Friday, there have been eight pipes that have failed — causing the school closures, a water boil order and pressure issues to surface.