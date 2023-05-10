RICHTON PARK, Ill. — A Cook County sheriff’s deputy has been de-deputized after her daughter brought a gun to school Wednesday morning.

According to Richton Park police chief Demitrous Cook, several schools in Richton Park went on lockdown Wednesday morning after a 10-year-old girl, who attends Neil A. Armstrong Elementary School, brought a gun with her to class.

Around 8:30 a.m., Cook said students told an adult at the school they saw a girl with a gun. That’s when the staff member approached the child, retrieved a loaded 9mm handgun, and locked the weapon up until police arrived.

Cook said the 10-year-old girl’s mother is an officer with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, but said he believes the gun the girl brought to school was her mother’s personal gun.

“The child was not taken into custody,” Cook said. “We took the child to the hospital for evaluation. We have not talked to the child yet, we’re going to set up a victim-citizen interview with the child so professionals can interview her.”

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, their employee in question has been de-deputized pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Cook said the woman has a court date scheduled in June.

School District 159 officials said parents can reach out to the district if social-emotional support is needed.