HARVEY, Ill. — The City of Harvey is responding to allegations from residents who claim that apartments in the city were boarded up while tenants were still inside.

Videos circulating on social media on Friday night reportedly showed crews boarding up an apartment building near East 145th Street and South Halsted Street.

In a statement shared on Saturday, a spokesperson for the City of Harvey said the buildings at 14437 Halsted Street had been declared unlivable, and evacuation was mandatory by Oct. 28. City officials said the notice to the property owners also emphasized the responsibility to communicate the information to tenants.

“The property owners were officially notified in writing that the building’s structural integrity had surpassed its life expectancy, and evacuation was mandatory by October 28, 2023,” the statement read in part.

The city said it did not evict anyone during the process, but instead “communicated with the property owners regarding the unsafe conditions of the buildings and need to immediately rectify the dangerous living conditions.”

City officials said by Dec. 14, further inspection of the properties determined that they posed an imminent safety risk, due in part to the extensive deterioration of balconies and stair risers at the building.

According to the statement, property owners boarded up units at the building and Harvey police performed several inspections and wellness checks at the property on Friday.

The statement by the city did not mention anything about residents being left inside the apartments.