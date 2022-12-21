MATTESON, Ill. — Residents are taking to grocery stores to prepare for an impending snow storm that’s about to hit the Chicagoland area.

“Christmas and stuff we needed at home,” said Ken Gersh, a shopper at Pete’s Market in Matteson on why he was at the grocery store. “We’re getting low and we don’t want to go out. I have a big truck but I don’t want to go nowhere.”

“”Breakfast casserole, fruits, vegetables chicken, beef,” said Luanne Parduhn on what she was shopping for. “Things I can stock in the freezer and grab.”

The entirety of the Chicagoland area was placed under a Winter Storm Warning as of noon Thursday and that warning isn’t set to expire until 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service