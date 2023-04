KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — A Baptist church in Hopkins Park was destroyed Friday morning following a fire.

At around 2:15 a.m., authorities were dispatched to Christian Hope Baptist Church, located in the 3900 block of South Main Street, on the report of a fire.

The fire completely destroyed the church and the Pembrook Fire Protection District called it a “total loss.”

There is no cause at this time and the Illinois state fire marshal has been called to investigate.

No injuries were reported.