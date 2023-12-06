CHICAGO — A man from Chicago was charged in federal court Wednesday with conspiring to rob armored trucks and ATMs across the Chicago suburbs on more than a half-dozen occasions.

According to the FBI, 24-year-old Brian Snyder was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Chicago.

The complaint said Snyder conspired with others to rob two armored trucks in Country Club Hills and Chicago Heights, and three ATMs in Lansing, Blue Island, and Homewood. The conspirators also later attempted to rob a second armored truck in Country Club Hills, but did not obtain any money.

In the armored truck robberies, two-to-five robbers armed with handguns took cash from the truck drivers as they were servicing ATMs or stores, and the group often drove vehicles they stole with a key re-programmer to the robbery locations and abandoned the vehicles afterward, the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, Snyder and his fellow robbers are alleged to have stolen at least $244,642.50 across seven robbery attempts, including $1,726.50 in quarters from the Loomis armored truck robbery in Chicago Heights.

Snyder is currently detained in law enforcement custody, awaiting his next court date.