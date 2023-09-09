MAYWOOD, Ill. — A man was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in July, according to Maywood police.

Tristan Meeks, 43, was found shot July 16 near 4th Street and Main Street in Maywood after officers responded to a shots fired call.

According to police, Charles Williams, 27, of Chicago, was arrested Friday and charged with murder.

Detectives are still investigating the homicide and anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Pezdek at 708-368-4131.

Tips can also be reported anonymously at 708-450-1787.