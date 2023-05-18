MAYWOOD, Ill. — A Chicago man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in his car last year in Maywood, according to police.

Kevaughn Mickles, 19, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of Xavier Harvey, 33, according to a news release from the Maywood Police Department.

Mickles is charged with one count of first-degree murder and is being held without bond, according to police.

Harvey was found shot in his car on April 1, 2022, near 10th Avenue and Lexington Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Pezdek at 708-368-4131 or report tips anonymously by calling 708-450-1787.