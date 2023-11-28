Charges filed against man accused of shooting Bedford Park officer

BEDFORD PARK, Ill. — Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting a Bedford Park police officer after he and another man allegedly attempted to steal a car on Sunday.

According to Bedford Park police, 24-year-old Raul Perez is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, one count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, and an armed habitual criminal charge.

Police say the charges stem from an alleged shooting that took place after an altercation broke out between him and a Bedford Park police officer.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a crash in the 6700 block of South Archer Road around 3:40 p.m. and found an unoccupied vehicle that was heavily damaged. Police then determined that the vehicle had been reported as stolen in a carjacking in Chicago.

Police say after reviewing surveillance video, two men were seen fleeing the scene of the crash on foot.

A short time later, authorities say Perez and 22-year-old Luis Gonzalez were spotted by Bedford Park police allegedly attempting to steal a car at a gas station in the 6800 block of South Archer Road around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Raul Perez (left) and Luis Gonzalez (right)

Police tried to stop the men to conduct an investigation, but officers say Perez refused to comply with the officer’s commands and began physically resisting.

Authorities say a struggle ensued and during the altercation, Perez allegedly fired several shots at the officer, striking him several times.

Perez was eventually taken into custody and two firearms were recovered at the scene.

The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities say Gonzalez was taken into custody without issue and is facing one count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking.