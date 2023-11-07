WORTH, Ill. — Charges have been filed against two people accused of killing a woman during an attempted robbery in the south suburbs over the weekend.

According to Worth police, 22-year-old Tamara Jailynn Johnson and 23-year-old Jason Jerry Joseph Johnson have both been charged with first-degree murder for their alleged role in the shooting death of Jonnie Angel Klein, a 32-year-old mother of two.

Police say the deadly shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 6800 block of West 111th Street on Saturday afternoon while the victim was attempting to withdraw money from a bank in the area.

Family members told WGN-TV that Klein had just gotten off work before heading to the bank.

Police responded to the scene after reports of someone “in need of assistance,” but responding officers arrived on scene to find the victim dead.

Following an investigation by the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, authorities say the two suspects were taken into custody the next day.

Officers believe the two suspects, both from Harvey, are linked to a string of armed robberies in Chicagoland and northwest Indiana.

During their arrests, several firearms were recovered, including a gun that officers believe was used in the fatal shooting.

The two suspects are set to appear in court for a bond hearing, at the Cook County Courthouse in Bridgeview, on Wednesday.

A GoFundMe account was created by family members of the victim to help pay for funeral costs and expenses.