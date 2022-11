BRADLEY, Ill. — A Bradley police officer who was critically wounded in a shooting nearly a year ago was welcomed home on Wednesday.

Officer Tyler Bailey and Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic were shot last December while responding to a call at a Comfort Inn.

Rittmanic was killed Bailey spent more than three weeks in intensive care.

The community welcomed Bailey back home with a parade on Thursday through Peotone, Manteno and Bradley.

Seven people have been charged in connection with the case.