CRETE, Ill. — A Bradley firefighter is being credited with saving a driver’s life Wednesday after they were submerged in a pond.

At around 12:55 p.m., firefighter and paramedic Kyle Haemker was headed home on Dixie Highway when he was notified of a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Village Woods and I-394.

A vehicle was in a pond and witnesses told Haemker the driver was still inside, fully submerged.

Authorities said Haemker then dove into the water, removed the driver’s seat belt and then successfully removed the driver with the help of other firefighters at the shore.

The driver thanked Haemker for saving their life.