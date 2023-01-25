TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy missing from south suburban Tinley Park.

Evan Werniak was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a yellow Hawkeye insignia and the word “Wrestling” in yellow.

Police describe Evan as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, about 140 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

He is said to frequent in the Tinley Park, Orland Park, and Orland Hills areas.

Anyone with information on Evan’s whereabouts is urged to contact Tinley Park Police Department at 708-532-9111.