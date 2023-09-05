KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — A Bolingbrook 8-year-old is dead after an ATV fire broke out in Pembroke Township over the weekend, according to authorities.

The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office says deputies and fire officials were called to the scene of an ATV fire that broke out in the 12000 block of East Central Street in Pembroke Township just before 2:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say upon arrival crews determined that two juveniles were riding the ATV when it caught fire. According to the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office, one of the children was able to escape the fire, but 8-year-old Dedrich Vazquez, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, was found dead.

Officials from the coroner’s office were called to the location where the boy’s body was found and he was pronounced dead just before 3:50 p.m.

The coroner’s office says an autopsy will be performed on Tuesday.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the fire and authorities say an investigation is ongoing.