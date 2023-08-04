CHICAGO — For the sixth year, St. Coletta’s “Beat the Nun” driving contest is returning to the annual Kennedy Golf Invitational.

Sister Maryann Dosen is returning Aug. 21 to benefit St. Coletta — which is a non-profit that provides educational, residential and vocational training services to more than 300 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“God gave me the gift of hitting the golf ball long and straight, so I’m going to use it to help benefit others,” Sister Dosen said.

For $25, golfers can see if they have what it takes to “Beat the Nun.”

Those who out drive are entered in a raffle to win a Bettinardi putter.

Tickets to participate in the day-long Kennedy Invitational are $600 for a single golfer or $2,400 for a foursome.