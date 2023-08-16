Photos of a person being robbed by three armed suspects at a Lansing Chase Bank ATM Thursday morning.

LANSING, Ill. — An armored vehicle was robbed at a Chase Bank ATM in Lansing Wednesday morning, according to the FBI.

FBI officials said three armed, thin male suspects approached a person who was accessing the ATM outside the Chase Bank at 16767 Torrence Avenue, where they verbally demanded money from the ATM with guns displayed.

The FBI describes one suspect as wearing black pants, a black hoodie, white tennis shoes, and black gloves, while describing a second suspect as wearing black pants, a green hoodie, a backpack, gloves, and white tennis shoes, and a third suspect as wearing black pants, a gray hoodie, tennis shoes, black gloves, and a black mask.

No injuries were reported from the robbery and the suspects are considered still at-large.

Anyone with information that can aid the FBI in their investigation of this robbery can report tips at 312-421-6700, or online at tips.fbi.gov

There is no further information at this time.