JOLEIT, Ill. — Joseph Czuba, in a red jail jumpsuit, remained silent during his appearance inside Will County Courhouse Monday morning.

The 71-year-old Air Force veteran, pleaded not guilty to eight counts against him.

Last week, a Will County grand jury indicted Czuba on first-degree murder, attempted murder, battery and hate crime charges.

Czuba is accused of fatally stabbing a young boy and seriously hurting his mother who were his tenants in unincorporated Plainfield Township.

Prosecutors said 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume was stabbed 26 times.

His mother, Hanaan Shahin, was stabbed at least a dozen times.

Joseph Czuba, 71, in Will County Courthouse Monday morning

Investigators day Czuba targeted the mother and son because of their Muslim faith, and because of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas and wanted them to move out believing that he and his wife “were in danger” fearing Shahin “was going to call over her Palestinian turned or family to harm them”

Czuba’s wife told investigators that her husband frequently listened to conservative talk radio.

Judge David Carlson ordered Czuba to remain in custody pending his next court appearance scheduled for January 8, 2024.