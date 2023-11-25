TINLEY PARK, Ill. — An annual gathering of Palestinian Americans is underway in Tinley Park this weekend, but this year’s convention is taking on a new meaning.

For more than a decade, the American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) Convention has brought thousands of Palestinians together for a weekend to connect and organize, but now it has become a much-needed space for them to collectively process their emotions toward the ongoing war.

“A lot of us want to feel connected to what’s going on because we have family members that are there, we’re closely connected to the cause,” Marwa Sammi, who attended Saturday’s convention, said.

The conflict in Israel and Gaza has brought grief and pain to a handful of families including, Sammi’s.

Sammi, who has been attending the convention since its inception 16 years ago, said the timing for the annual event could not have happened at a more crucial moment.

“Being in the community here and kind of seeing other people and having the chance to have these tougher conversations is so important because otherwise, it can feel so isolating,” Sami said.

More than 4,000 Palestinians and allies from across the country registered to take part, which is a record for the event.

Organizers say the high turnout is due in part to the need for a collective space to cope, learn and grieve the trauma that is unfolding in the Middle East.

“We have attendees who have lost, you know, 40+ members and unfortunately these are not isolated cases, there are a lot of people who experienced loss at a catastrophic level,” Deanna Othma, AMP Chicago Board Member, said.

The convention was not only centered around healing and reflection. Sessions that engaged people in conversations on what’s happening in Gaza, crafting effective advocacy strategies and activism also took place.

“Now more than ever it’s like so pertinent for us to continue to educate ourselves about liberation, about Palestinian resistance about the political atmosphere that is in Palestine,” Dunia Rose, who attended the event, said.

No matter the reason why people attended, the core of the convention is to empower through education and action while shining a spotlight on the traditions and customs that make their heritage vibrant.

Organizers say the convention almost didn’t happen due to resistance to the event and also because they received threats at their original venue, but organizers say they are delighted to have been able to pull it off.