BRADLEY, Ill. — A man who is alleged to have sold the gun used in the killing of a Bradley officer last year was arrested Thursday.

Jaron Shannon, 23, of Kankakee, was arrested by Illinois State Police detectives and is facing a $500,000 bond.

He is charged with one count of unlawful sale of a firearm, unlawful purchase of a firearm and ten counts of failure to maintain records of a firearm.

On the night of Dec. 29, 2021, sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and officer Tyler Bailey responded to the Comfort Inn, located in the 1500 block of North State Road 50. Rittmanic was shot and killed and Bailey was critically injured.

Slain Bradley officer Marlene Rittmanic

Following a manhunt, Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Earlier this month, Xavier Harris, 22, of Bradley, was charged with two counts of obstructing justice and two counts of concealing or aiding a fugitive in connection.