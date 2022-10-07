BRADLEY, Ill. — An additional suspect was arrested in connection to the double shooting of two south suburban officers last year.

On the night of Dec. 29, 2021, sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and officer Tyler Bailey responded to the Comfort Inn, located in the 1500 block of North State Road 50. Rittmanic was shot and killed and Bailey was critically injured.

Slain Bradley officer Marlene Rittmanic

Following a manhunt, Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

On Friday, police announced that Xavier Harris, 22, of Bradley, was charged with two counts of obstructing justice and two counts of concealing or aiding a fugitive.

Harris’ bond was set at $75,000.