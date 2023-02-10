CALUMET CITY, Ill. — Activists are calling for justice for two murder victims in Calumet City.

More than 40 years have passed and no one has been charged. Community Activist Andrew Holmes, along with Case Files Chicago, teamed up Friday to call for law enforcement agencies to help solve the case.

22-year-old Toni Caposey and her boyfriend Jacob Bird were found murdered in March of 1982 in Calumet City.

Caposey’s family has believed Bird was the target, but over the years they received no answers from Calumet City Police.

Caposey’s parents have since passed away, she has one sister still living with heartbreak.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Lisette Guillen with Case Files Chicago says Calumet City police told them a few weeks ago they would put fresh eyes on the case.

Anyone with information can report anonymous tips to 1-800-U-TELL-US.