MATTESON, Ill. — Officials in suburban Matteson are investigating after a 9-year-old boy was killed Thursday.

Omuiri Jones-Brown

Police said officers responded to a 911 call around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Campus Avenue. The caller said her 9-year-old grandson Omuiri Jones-Brown had been shot.

First responders arrived on scene and began life-savings measures on the boy.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to police.

Police said a 20-year-old was also shot in the incident and suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officials say a preliminary investigation suggests the shooting occurred during an altercation between two people at a home.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Matteson Police at 708-503-3130.

No other information has been provided at this time.