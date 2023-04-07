CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A five-year-old boy died in Calumet City Thursday night after shooting inside a residence.

At around 9 p.m., authorities responded to the 200 block of Paxton on the report of a child shot.

Officers at the scene located a 5-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a gun discharged within the home. Specific details surrounding the shooting are not available at this time.

“Regardless of the circumstances concerning this tragic death, our hearts are broken as this family must now deal with the loss of this young child. I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family. Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal” said Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones.

Calumet City police are holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m.