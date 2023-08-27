Photo of car, helmet and motorcycle on road, the concept of road accidents.

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — Three people are dead after two motorcycle crashes about 45 minutes apart early Sunday morning in Kankakee County.

Around 2 a.m., a motorcyclist struck a deer in the 14700 block of East 12000 North Road in Grant Park.

The driver, Jerry Adcock, 34, of Crown Point, Indiana, and Alyssa Sullivan, 34, also of Crown Point, were killed in the crash, according to the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office.

The second crash happened about 45 minutes later in the 14000 block of East 4000 North Road.

The driver, the only person who was on the motorcycle, Bert Lawton, 52, of Grant Park, died after the crash, according to the coroner’s office.

Both crashes are still under investigation.