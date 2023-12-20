RIVERDALE, Ill. — Three people have been charged after a woman was killed and her body was set on fire in Riverdale.

Officers were called to the 14400 block of South Wallace just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of a woman who they said had been set on fire.

On Wednesday, the woman was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Danielle Banks, 29, of Harvey. Her body was found in an alley.

Prior to her body being found, Banks sustained sharp force injuries and her death was ruled a homicide.

Riverdale police announced first-degree murder charges Wednesday against Keith Bassett, 55, of Riverdale, Latoya Laramore-Milons, 39, of Evanston, and Scotty Jobe-Scott, 30, of Evanston.

They were denied pre-trial release on Friday.

No other details have been provided regarding their arrests or circumstances around the incident.

Police reached out to the public earlier with a picture of a watch in an effort to identify her.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.