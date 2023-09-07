CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — Three men have been charged following a deadly double shooting in Chicago Heights on Sunday morning.

At around 4 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of 14th Place on the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two men, ages 30 and 32, with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both men died at the hospital.

Three men were taken into custody during the initial investigation. Alexis Mendoza, 19, and Adrian Romo-Trejo, 24, were both charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Additionally, Jesus Mendoza, 43, was charged with aggravated battery.

Alexis Mendoza and Romo-Trejo were held without bond. Jesus Mendoza was given a $100,000 bond.