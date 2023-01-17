PHOENIX, Ill. — Two suburban officers have been indicted in federal court after being accused of stealing cash and drugs in exchange for withholding criminal charges.

According to federal authorities, Phoenix police officers Antoine Larry and Jarrett Snowden engaged in the alleged conspiracy from 2020 to 2022.

Larry, 46, of Bolingbrook, a patrol officer, and Snowden, 34, of Lansing, a sergeant, are both charged with conspiracy and attempted extortion. Additionally, Larry was charged with extortion.

Federal authorities allege the pair stole cash, drugs and other items during traffic stops by offering to reduce or withhold criminal charges.

In some instances, Larry and Snowden allegedly agreed to sell stolen drugs to a dealer and then split the proceeds. Authorities said in order to conceal the thefts, the pair falsified police reports.

The conspiracy charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of five years, while extortion and attempted extortion are each punishable by up to 20 years.

Both officers have been placed on unpaid administrative leave. Phoenix Chief of Police Roy Wells issued the following statement.

“It has come to the attention of my office that two of our officers were recently indicted by the U.S. Attorney. We have placed both officers on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the federal trial. To avoid compromising the integrity of the federal government’s investigation and the trial, we will offer no further comment.”