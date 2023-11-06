COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Police say two people are in custody in connection with a deadly shooting that unfolded in the south suburbs over the weekend.

According to Worth Police, the shooting happened in the 6800 block of West 111th Street on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene on reports of someone “in need of assistance,” but when police arrived on the scene, they found a person who had been fatally shot. The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force then began an investigation into the deadly shooting.

Officers say the next day, two people from Harvey, Ill., who police believe are linked to several armed robberies in Chicagoland and northwest Indiana, were taken into custody.

Police say several firearms were recovered during their arrests, including a gun that officers believe was the weapon used in the fatal shooting. The weapon is now undergoing ballistics analysis.

Police have not yet identified the victim in the shooting and officers say charges against the two suspects are being reviewed by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officers say no children were present on the scene or involved in the shooting.