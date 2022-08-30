DIXMOOR, Ill. — Schools will remain closed Tuesday and a boil order is in effect in Dixmoor after a water main break.

The break Monday morning occurred at 2011 W. 147th Street and forced the closure of two of the village’s three schools. Students at Martin Luthur King Elementary and Rosa Parks Middle School were sent home.

Village officials said the Environmental Protection Agency needs to conduct tests before the schools can reopen.

The water main break was fixed late Monday night, according to Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts. There is a boil order in the affected areas.

“The break has been fixed and originally we thought schools would reopen tomorrow morning, but we have been informed by the IEPA that tests need to be performed and so the two schools that were closed today will be closed tomorrow,” Roberts said. “There also is a boil water order only in the affected areas of the break.”