CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — Two people are dead after an apparent shooting in Chicago Heights early Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Heights Police Department (CHPD).

Police said officers were called to the 500 block of West 14th Place around 4 a.m. on multiple reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people with apparent gunshot wounds.

The Chicago Heights Fire Department took them both to a local hospital, where the two later died as a result of their injuries.

According to police, this was an isolated incident, and there is no on-going threat to members of the community.

The investigation remains on-going and is being headed up by CHPD and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force. CHPD asks anyone with information on this incident to call 708-756-6422.