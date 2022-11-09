HAZEL CREST, Ill. — Hazel Crest police say two people are dead and another is hospitalized following a high-speed crash Tuesday night that witnesses say could have been avoided.

Investigators with the Hazel Crest Police Department and Cook County Sheriff’s Department continue investigating what caused a car to crash into a power pole, split into several parts and appear unrecognizable.

Steven Levingston told WGN News he was nearby when the collision occurred in the area of 170th and Dixie Highway around 10:30 Tuesday night.

“The car with the victims rolled past at an alarming rate. They were probably going about 110 mph,” Levingston said. “Then, two-to-three seconds later, you had the Harvey police coming past, darting past, super-fast.”

Three people fell victim to the wreckage, including 19-year-old twin Elexis Dampier, who died.

Elexis Dampier. (Photo: Provided)

The victim’s father, Matthew Dampier, says he would do anything to bring his daughter back.

“I’m lost for words right now,” Dampier said. “My daughter was full of life.”

Elexis’ loved ones said they have many questions for investigators.

“When you’re out your jurisdiction, it’s supposed to stop,” Dampier said.

A Harvey spokesperson told WGN News that before the accident, they received a call from the clerk at the Shell station on 159th Street over concerns about a woman who allegedly came inside with a gun. The spokesperson said when police arrived at the gas station, the woman reportedly got into a car that sped off. The spokesperson adds that Harvey police had the authority to pursue the vehicle because a gun was allegedly involved.

Witnesses and family members say the crash could have been prevented had law enforcement terminated their pursuit.

“I’m going to get down to the bottom of it because I’m not letting this go,” Dampier said.

On Wednesday, Elexis’ family remembered a life lost too soon.

Authorities canvass the crash site. (Photo: WGN)

“She was awesome. She would help you do anything,” said grandfather Eddie McIntyre. “She was awesome. That’s why it’s such a big loss.”

In a press release, Hazel Crest police stated the department is only investigating elements of the crash.