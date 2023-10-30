HARVEY, Ill. — Two people are expected to be charged for their alleged role in the robbing of a mail carrier at gunpoint in south suburban Harvey.

Harvey Police and U.S. Postal Inspectors announced the apprehension of Xavier Starr, of Lansing, and Malik Washington of Gary, Indiana following the Oct. 23 armed robbery of a mail carrier.

Postal inspectors said the crime occurred just after 4:45 p.m. in the 14800 block of S. Lexington Ave.

According to authorities, a male fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet. Police added that the silver Chevrolet was traveling with a dark blue Hyundai Elantra with extensive rear-end damage. The use of the License Plate Reader System helped law enforcement track down one of the suspects, leading to their arrest.

Charges are currently pending against both individuals involved.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered a $150,000 reward for information.